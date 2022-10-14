Water loss reported Friday night in parts of Southwest Knox Co.

First Utility District of Knox County said they were investigating the cause of water loss in many parts of their district.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First Utility District of Knox County said Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. that there was a water loss affecting a "significant area" of their district.

They said crews were investigating its cause they said the source of the problem was found on George Williams Road. However, they also said additional information about the water loss was not immediately available.

First Utility District serves several parts of southwest Knox County, providing water and wastewater services.

Information about when the water loss could be fixed was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.