HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said a water rescue was underway at the Cherokee Park boat dock after severe weather caused damage to the dock.

At this time, the extent of the damage is unknown.

10News reached out to TWRA, and it does not have any information on the rescue.