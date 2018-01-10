Crews were called to a water rescue in the Tennessee River Monday afternoon.

According to DJ Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. for a person swimming in the river near Island Home. The person was swimming next to a boat that was either sinking or capsizing.

KFD dispatched Fireboat 1 to rescue.

As of 4:10 p.m. Monday, it was unclear if the person had been rescued.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way working to get more information.

