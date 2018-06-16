If you were around downtown Knoxville on Saturday, you may have heard some music and the sounds of sizzling wings.

The Big Kahuna Wing Festival took place for the sixth year in row. There were multiple events that took place throughout the festival.

The festival had over 18,000 pounds of wings. 30 teams competed in numerous events for a chance to become the Tennessee state champion and for a chance to qualify for the world food championships.

The events included a wing eating contest in which contestants had to eat over three pounds of wings in three minutes.

VIDEO | Big Kahuna Wings to open franchise location

Although this festival was meant to bring people together to enjoy different types of wings, the founder of the festival -- Matt Beeler -- believes that there was an underlying message throughout.

"Its all to raise money for our great charities, the Empty Stocking Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank,' said Beeler.'This year we're also gonna do some benefits for UT and Pellissippi culinary and an outstanding auction for big heads and big hearts as well."

He hopes to continue to host the festival for many more years to come.

