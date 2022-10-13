Appalachian Bear Rescue's 'Chubby Cubby Chonk Down' contest begins

You can now vote for which ABR cub you think is the chubbiest cubby!

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — One of the most anticipated contests of the season, the Appalachian Bear Rescue's Chubby Cubby Chonk Down, has begun.

In this friendly competition, participants get to vote for who they think is the chubbiest cubby.

"Our cubs have been working hard to put on as many chonks as they can before winter," ABR posted on their Facebook page. "This will set them up for a successful, long sleep before next spring."

ABR can't weigh the cubs until their release date. Therefore, all votes are best-educated guesses.