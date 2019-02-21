KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Actress Mayim Bialik is coming to Knoxville.

You may know her from her hit TV show, but she has also written best-selling books and has a PhD in neuroscience!

"An Evening with Mayim Bialik" is part of the Mossman Distinguished Lecture Series on the UT Knoxville campus. It's set for March 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building.

Bialik is best known for her award-winning role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, but has had a successful career spanning three decades. She's also written several books, including Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular, and Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant, that reached number one in the New York Times best-seller list.

She also received her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.

This event is free and open to the public.

Free parking will be available until 9 p.m. in the G10 parking garage, located next to Neyland Stadium.