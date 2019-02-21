KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Actress Mayim Bialik spoke at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

You may know her from her hit TV show, but she has also written best-selling books and has a PhD in neuroscience!

"An Evening with Mayim Bialik" was part of the Mossman Distinguished Lecture Series on the UT Knoxville campus. It took place March 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Building.

Bialik spoke about the joys and difficulties of being a woman, both in acting and in science. She says it's important for adults and educators to promote STEM programs to all students.

"I think part of it is paying attention to how we educate boys and girls in general, but paying extra attention to the things that girls might be interesting to that they may not know about," she said.

She sad she never planned to play a scientist on TV, but it ended up being a pleasant coincidence.

Bialik is best known for her award-winning role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, but has had a successful career spanning three decades.

She's also written several books, including Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular, and Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant, that reached number one in the New York Times best-seller list.

She also received her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.

This event was free and open to the public.