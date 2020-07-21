Blind horse has talent for painting at horse rescue

The horse's name is Katie, and she's a 10-year-old Belgian. She was rescued from a kill pen, according to Horse Haven of Tennessee's Ashley Ford.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A horse rescue has discovered one of its residents has a talent for painting.

Katie is blind but gentle and rideable. Horse Haven had started a "club" called "The Painted Ponies" and thought Katie might be a good candidate.

"She doesn't actually know that she's putting a brush to canvas necessarily but she does nod her head and she does play with a spoon, you know, and the brush," Ford said.

Horse Haven was started in 1999. It's in Lenoir City.

Now that she's got experience with a brush, Katie is going to start using her hoof to "sign" her paintings.

"We have about seven or eight paintings so far," Ford said. "We sold a couple. We can also do custom creations if your kids have certain colors in their bedrooms that you'd like to use we would love to do something else special for you guys."

Even if someone can't adopt a horse, they can certainly have a piece of artwork done by a horse.