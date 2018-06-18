Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart returned to East Tennessee for Father's Day Weekend, but this time Ford was given a new role: Hamblen County Deputy.

The two are occasionally spotted in the area, such as the time Ford was spotted at a Knoxville coffee shop after the New Year. Flockhart's parents are retired and live in Morristown.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin shared a group picture with Ford on his Facebook page, writing that they had made him an honorary deputy sheriff -- badge and all.

On this trip - Ford, Flockhart and her parents also stopped by The Little Dutch Restaurant in downtown Morristown and took pictures with fans.The restaurant said they were all 'very sweet.'

