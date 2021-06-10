Hilarious horse hams it up and steals the spotlight at a maternity photo session

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Say cheese! A horse's unique smile made sure a maternity photo session was anything but forgettable.
Kristen Zaffiro said she has done quite a few maternity photo sessions as a professional photographer in Cincinnati, Ohio -- but none quite like this.
When animals are involved, it can be tough getting the perfect photo -- but Buckshot the Horse was more than eager to cooperate with a variety of unique poses. Maybe a little too eager, because he completely took over the session!
You have to see the photos for yourself. The horse's many faces sent everyone, including Kristen, into fits of laughter.
Kristen's hilarious photos have received a ton of attention on social media. More than 300,000 people have also shared her Facebook post.
Thankfully, she was able to capture some more memorable photos of the family and their horses without Buckshot trying to steal the show.
If you'd like to check out more of Kristen's photos, you can visit her Photography By Kristen Facebook page at this link or her photo sharing website at this link.