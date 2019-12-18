Watching holiday movies on Lifetime and Hallmark with your family just got a little more fun.

Some people have made their own bingo sheets where you can get a square for things like if the movie has a handsome town sheriff or firefighter, or if there's a campaign to save the town, or a red or green pickup truck.

This year, you can add a little competition to your holiday plans.

You can use the one shared by CountryLiving.com or just make your own!

Prizes are up to you, but some suggest letting the winner pick the next movie.