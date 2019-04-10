Body Scanning

The company "virtual try on" has developed a body scanner that records all your measurements in just three seconds.The scanner then 'suggests' certain outfits that it thinks will look good on you.The technology will also let you virtually try on clothes to see if you like them.

Caffeine before bed

Caffeine before bed might not impact your sleep. A study by Florida Atlanta University and Harvard Medical School found those who drank coffee and tea before going to bed had the same quality of sleep as those who did not. The study recorded how much caffeine, alcohol and nicotine test subjects consumed. The study also recorded sleep duration, sleep efficiency and waking up after drifting off.

Taco Personality

It's National Taco Day and you can learn a lot about a person from their choice of taco shell. A new study from a Mexican restaurant shows that people who like hard shells were more adventurous and high maintenance, while soft shell lovers were more calm and creative.