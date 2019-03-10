Dating in VR?

If you're ready to break up with your dating app, why not give "vIrtual reality" dating a try instead.

Apparently this is now a thing.

Imagine a first date where you get to walk on the moon ... or stroll through Paris -- talk about a way to get to know someone.

Psychologists have said experiences shared in VR are just as powerful as those in real life.

Smart Jacket

Technology just keeps getting better.

You can now answer phone calls, get directions, and even select your music all by swiping your hand on the cuff of this smart jacket.

Levi's is teaming up with Google to make a stylish, hi-tech denim coat.

It looks mostly normal except for a small tag attached to the cuff which connects to your phone.

The jackets are expected to hit stores sometime this fall.

Study: Chick-fil-A drive-thru is slow

Is Chick-fil-A worth the wait?

A new study compared ten fast food chains and found Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru.

That's because of its constantly crowded lanes.

But here's the silver lining - Chick-fil-A is the best at getting your order right.

