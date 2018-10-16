ATLANTA — A K-9 officer followed his nose to a bizarre discovery inside a checked bag at the world's busiest airport.

K-9 officer Hardy, a member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's "Beagle Brigade," was working at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Oct. 11 when he alerted to a checked back coming from Ecuador.

When agents unzipped the bag, they found a 2-pound roasted pig head inside. Agents took the pig and disposed of it.

“This seizure at ATL illustrate the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States," the agency said in a news release.

Pork and pork products from other continents are prohibited from entering the U.S. to help prevent the possible spread of foreign animal diseases. All fruit, vegetable or food products have to be declared to by passengers, regardless of their origins.

Hardy, a 6-year-old rescued Beagle joined the Customs and Border Protection in 2015.

© 2018 WXIA