Knoxville's famous JFG sign comes down

The sign has been around the city of Knoxville since the 50s, now its future is unknown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The famous JFG sign in Knoxville has been taken down.

The sparkling sign was erected by the famous Knoxville-based coffee brand in the 1950s. It began to come down on Monday, leaving many wondering if the sign would come back and where it could go.

JFG Coffee has been a part of Knoxville's identity since 1926 when it moved its operations from Morristown.

"That coffee plant was known as the most modern coffee factory in the entire south, so it was a huge deal for Knoxville," said Dr. Warren Dockter, who is the president of East Tennessee Historical Society.

In the 1950s, the company erected a sign that shined with their famous saying: "The best part of the meal."

The company sold to Riley Foods company in 1965 and put them in charge of maintaining the sign. The sign was originally located by the Gay Street Bridge, but in 2012 - it moved to the hill on Sevier Avenue, overlooking the city.

It stayed there until Monday, when crews started taking it down. Riley Foods said their lease was terminated with Kerbela Shriners, who sold the property that the sign sits on. The food company said it was told to remove the sign.

Once a shining reminder of Knoxville's past, the historic JFG sign now sits in pieces with its future unknown. Riley said that they "don't know the future of the sign at this time."

The East Tennessee Historical Society said that the sign helped show the identity of the city.