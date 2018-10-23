Halloween is almost here! Get creative this year with some of these FREE pumpkin carving patterns provided by pumpkinpile.com. These patterns will make anyone an amazing pumpkin carving artist. Choose from the patterns below or visit their website for many more ideas.

What you will need:

  • Computer
  • Printer
  • Tape
  • Carving tools

Instructions

  • Place your pumpkin on a large stable table and put down some newspapers.
  • Grab your carving tools and cut a hole in the top around the stem. (Make the hole bigger than your hand so you can scoop out the guts and seeds
  • Tape your pattern to the pumpkin
  • Use one of your tools to poke holes around the dark shaded parts of the template. Pumpkinpile.com recommends about every 1/8 inch. Take your time here and be precise.
  • Remove the pattern and cut the smallest areas first. Then work your way to the larger areas.
  • Clean up and place a candle inside.
  • Read here on how you can make your pumpkin last longer

Traditional Carvings:

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

RIP Grave Click on the image to download the template

Link: RIP Grave

Witches Hat Click on the image to download the template

Link: Witches Hat

Alien Click on the image to download the template

Link: Alien

Frank Head Click on the image to download the template

Link: Frank Head

Others:

Classics:

Goofy Jack Click on the image to download the template

Link: Goofy Jack

Who? Me? Click on the image to download the template

Link: Who? Me?

Others:

Cartoons:

TMNT: Donatello Click on the image to download the template

Link: Donatello

Brian Griffin Click on the image to download the template

Link: Brian Griffin

Kirby Click on the image to download the template

Link: Kirby

Elmo Face Click on the image to download the template

Link: Elmo Face

Others:

Video Games:

Jiggly Puff Click on the image to download the template

Link: Jiggly Puff

Pikachu Click on the image to download the template

Link: Pikachu

Minecraft Creeper Click on the image to download the template

Link: Minecraft Creeper

Mario Click on the image to download the template

Link: Mario

Others:

Super Heros:

© 2018 WHAS-TV