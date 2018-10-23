Halloween is almost here! Get creative this year with some of these FREE pumpkin carving patterns provided by pumpkinpile.com. These patterns will make anyone an amazing pumpkin carving artist. Choose from the patterns below or visit their website for many more ideas.
What you will need:
- Computer
- Printer
- Tape
- Carving tools
Instructions
- Place your pumpkin on a large stable table and put down some newspapers.
- Grab your carving tools and cut a hole in the top around the stem. (Make the hole bigger than your hand so you can scoop out the guts and seeds
- Tape your pattern to the pumpkin
- Use one of your tools to poke holes around the dark shaded parts of the template. Pumpkinpile.com recommends about every 1/8 inch. Take your time here and be precise.
- Remove the pattern and cut the smallest areas first. Then work your way to the larger areas.
- Clean up and place a candle inside.
- Read here on how you can make your pumpkin last longer
Traditional Carvings:
Others:
Classics:
Others:
Cartoons:
Others:
Video Games:
Others:
Super Heros:
