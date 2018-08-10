So Knox County's mayor got body slammed into a table this weekend.

That sounds like really horrible news, until you remember that Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs is also world-famous as WWE wrestler, Kane.

Jacobs donned the signature mask of his alter ego this weekend for a special appearance in Australia at WWE's Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

Kane was teamed up with the Undertaker in a match against Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

According to CBS Sports, Kane's duo actually lost the fight, but then turned on their opponents after the congratulations and took them out.

So county politics ought to be easy for Mayor Kane, right?

Jacobs agreed to the appearance in exchange for a WWE donation of $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

That money will go to benefit local law enforcement and fire crews.

