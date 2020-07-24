Named the state's best-tasting water two years in a row, Jamestown aims for three-peat

Jamestown, Tennessee had the state's best tasting water in 2018 and 2019. It hopes to take home the title again in 2020.

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — On the city limit sign, just below where it shows the population size (1,959 people), Jamestown makes a splash.

A sign proclaims: "Home of the best tasting water in the state 2018 and 2019."

Every drop of water in the city is overseen by Jamestown Gas and Water Chief Plant Operator Chris Ramsey, the aquaman himself.

"It’s not just about me or the plant itself. It’s a team effort," Ramsey said.

For two years running, Jamestown has left its regional rivals in its wake and flushed away competition across Tennessee.

"A lot of the judges say there's no bad water, just some of it is a little better than the others," he said.

But the best floats to the top, buoyed by wins in categories of taste, look and "boutique smell."

"A lot of them want to know the secret to it. I really don't have a secret. We have a 50-year-old plant. We may not have the best but we do the best with what we have," Ramsey said.

He has no intention of starting a dry spell; he said he's thirsty for another title in 2020. A COVID-related postponement of the competition to October won't ruin his flow.

But the prospect of steaming to a three-peat whets our curiosity: What does the best tasting water in Tennessee taste like?