NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly two weeks ago, Alyssa Johnson filled up at the MAPCO along 51st Avenue North in The Nations neighborhood in Nashville. A mile down the road, her car stopped, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

"It was terrifying. I was in the middle of like three lanes right where the highway gets off and people were coming around really quickly," Johnson said.

Johnson reported the issue to MAPCO and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. At first, she thought the problem was something else.

“I had only filled up with a gallon and I was pretty low on gas. So, I initially thought it was just I didn’t put enough in and the car ran out of gas," Johnson said.

The state and MAPCO said water in the fuel tank at the station may be to blame.

"We are aware of an incident where water possibly entered the tanks at our MAPCO store on 611 51st Ave. N. on Aug. 14, 2019. Once aware of this unforeseeable issue, all fuel sales were immediately stopped and our attention was directed at quickly assisting guests that were potentially impacted. Fuel sales were only resumed once testing confirmed we met our high fuel quality standards. Our guests' safety and well-being remains our number one priority, and we appreciate the support of our community," the company wrote in a statement to News4.

The state also responded:

"On Aug. 14, we received a citizen complaint about a potential issue with the fuel at the Mapco located 611 51st Ave. N. in Nashville.

A TDA inspector responded that same day to investigate.

When that inspector arrived, the station had stopped selling regular unleaded fuel and was repairing the storage tank for that type of fuel.

Our inspector pulled a fuel sample. Preliminary results indicate probable water in the regular unleaded fuel, however complete results are not yet available.

Because the station had already stopped selling the fuel, TDA did not take additional action.

We returned for a follow-up inspection on Aug. 21 and are awaiting those results.

In cases like this, where the company corrects the issue immediately, we do not seek additional action against them. If a consumer suffers damage as a result of an issue with fuel, we advise that consumer to work directly with the fuel company to recover any losses."

Johnson showed News4 her repair bills adding up to more than $400. She expects that number to go up since the car is back in the shop for the second time in two weeks."

“What makes me so nervous is that my car is gonna be having issues straight down the road for the rest of time and it’s all gonna be on me and I do not want to be out for something that I did that most Americans do every single day," Johnson said.

Johnson said MAPCO told her they would pay for the first round of repairs. She hopes they take up any bills related to the problems she's been having.

If anything like this happens to you, the state said it's a good idea to tell them about it and to work directly with the fuel company.