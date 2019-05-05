KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a stunning twist, Country House unseated favorite Maximum Security to win The 145th Kentucky Derby. The victory came after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but was disqualified after stewards ruled he had impeded.

That - thinketh the Twittersphere - is a bunch of horsecrap. And they're letting their feelings be known in a real way.

For one, they're pretty adamant about who the real winner is in their mind.

This person almost had no words.

Steve Harvey is getting brought up a lot, poor guy.

As is the whole LaLa Land fiasco of 2017.

There's this dude, who is absolutely running for office.

THERE'S THIS GUY WHO DOESN'T UNDERSTAND WHY WE CAN'T LET HORSES DO HORSE THINGS ANYMORE?

Best dressed should have one in this person's eyes.

There's this girl, who looked a bit closer.

Polish Princess

Then there's this woman, who brings up a fair point.

And all these people, who lost a lot of money.

*Editor's Note*: I spent 15 minutes combing through Twitter trying to find users who defended Country House but they were few and far between. I was able to track down these guys...

If you're happy with the way the 2019 Kentucky Derby went down, or frankly know more about the nuts and bolts of horse racing than we ever could, let us know on Twitter or Facebook!