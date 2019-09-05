KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — VFL and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is partnering with a Chicago-based investment firm to open a high-end, western themed bar in a new hotel just off Cumberland Ave.

Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners has acquired the Hilton Garden Inn, according to a press release, which is currently being operated as the Volunteer Hotel. Renovations will begin in December to transform it into the Graduate Knoxville.

Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners

They hope to have it back open by Spring 2020.

In the lobby of the 112-room hotel will be Saloon 16, a vintage saloon-type bar with jukebox, dart board, and outdoor dining. Peyton Manning is a partner in the bar, which is named in honor of his nickname, "The Sheriff" and his No. 16 jersey number he wore at UT.

The press release says that there are 14 Graduate Hotels across the country, all in college towns like Knoxville, and they have plans to open 17 more.

