After a winter storm moved through parts of the United States last week, a blanket of snow covered many Northeastern states.

That meant for many dog owners, it was the first time their puppies saw snow. People went to Twitter to share their pet's reaction to seeing snow for the first time.

Some explored the fresh snowfall, rolling and jumping around, while others wanted nothing to do with it and go back inside where it is warm.

