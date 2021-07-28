Rough landing: Skydiver at school event suffers leg injury

The incident happened at Jasper Middle School in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A skydiver crashed into a tree Tuesday night during a back-to-school bash for a middle school in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department said the skydiver crashed into a tree during the Jasper Middle School event.

The Sheriff's Department reported the skydiver's leg and ankle were injured. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Sheriff Bo Burnett said the skydiver was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment.