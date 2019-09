BRISTOL, Va. — A squirrel was rescued this week from a Virginia State Police sergeant's car after the officer said she kept hearing something in her car.

"So our Bristol Area Sergeant isn't going nuts, after all!" the post said.

According to VSP, the animal was trapped inside the car. Troopers were able to find the squirrel and pull it from the vehicle.

No worries, the agency said the critter wasn't harmed and was released back into the wild.