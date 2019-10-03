Four rescued moose look forward to two Swedish college students who visit them almost everyday.

The four animals have a new home in Moosegard, which is a sanctuary in central Sweden.

Because Louise Mietzner and Judith Waller bring the moose potatoes, they always come running when Mietzner whistles.

A grown male moose can weigh more than a ton, and can run up to 31 miles an hour.

The four have known the students since they got to the sanctuary, so they're very comfortable.

"So we give them hay for extra nutrients and this is actually what we give them in the summer," Waller said. "So they really like eating the bark of trees and the leaves. So it's like candy for them. You cut down branches and they run after you. It's even worse than potatoes."

Moosegarden is a popular attraction in Sweden, but most people visit in the summer time.