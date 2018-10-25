Students from a Middle Tennessee elementary school surprised their custodian with a special birthday surprise.

A kindergarten class from Hickerson Elementary School sang to custodian James Anthony by signing "Happy Birthday" to him for his 60th birthday. While he's hearing impaired, he can read lips.

As you can see from the video, Anthony was surprised and thrilled at the sweet rendition.

Anthony has worked for the Coffee County School system for more than two decades, and it's pretty obvious that his students adore him!

Hickerson is located in Coffee County, off I-24 between Chattanooga and Nashville.

