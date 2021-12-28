DOJ: Tennessee woman faces federal charges after assaulting flight attendants

Flight attendants made multiple attempts to restrain her, to which she responded by kicking and hitting them in an attempt to flee the plane, according to complaint.

LEBANON, Tenn. — A Lebanon woman faces federal charges after an incident during a flight on Spirit Airlines in November.

According to a release from U.S. Department of Justice, a criminal complaint against 43-year-old Amanda Henry was unsealed on Tuesday.

The complaint states on November 27, 2021, Henry became disruptive and appeared intoxicated on a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the complaint, multiple passengers seated near Henry requested to be moved due to her disruptive behavior. Flight attendants decided to move Henry, since she was seated next to an emergency exit.

Upon their request for her to change seats, the complaint states Henry refused, grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the aircraft while screaming, “I’m getting off this plane.”

Flight attendants made multiple attempts to restrain Henry, to which she responded by kicking and hitting them in an attempt to flee the plane, according to complaint.

An off-duty firefighter assisted the crew in subduing Henry and kept her calm for the remainder of the flight, the complaint states.

Upon landing at Nashville International Airport, Henry was arrested by airport police and charged with public intoxication.

The release states the case handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Kurtzman.