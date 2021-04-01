Two base jumpers leap from top of downtown Nashville hotel

"They had all the gear and just brazenly walked out there like they knew what they were doing," Amanda Bagley said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman who lives in downtown Nashville caught a bizarre video of two base jumpers leaping from Grand Hyatt's rooftop.

The woman who sent us the video tells us she was sitting at the rooftop bar around 6 p.m. last night when two men wearing parachutes came walking through.

The video shows the men jump off the side of the building.

Bagley, who took this video and lives downtown just blocks from where the bomb went off, said she experienced this and couldn’t believe what was happening at first.

“I would be lying if I wasn’t experiencing some trauma,” Bagley said. “There was staff shouting that you can’t do that."

Within seconds after landing, Bagley said they hop in a car and ride away after the video that is going viral.

Metro Police said no arrests had been made just yet. They did not have names to share with News 4.

"Am I in a movie because that’s how it felt in downtown Nashville for the past week,” Bagley said.

The Grand Hyatt Nashville said the two men stayed at the hotel and immediately evicted and banned and said they do not support this kind of reckless behavior. A Hyatt spokesperson released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is one of our highest priorities. We can confirm that an isolated situation occurred in the early evening on January 1, 2021, at Grand Hyatt Nashville involving two guests of the hotel. Two guests wearing parachutes jumped to the street level from the hotel’s rooftop lounge, which was open to guests and locals. The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel. We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department."