NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville city crews have started the work to remove ten cherry blossom trees from a downtown park to make way for the NFL draft stage, but the impact will be far less than what was originally planned.

Over the weekend, news broke that 21 mature cherry trees would be cut down in Riverfront Park to accommodate a 400-foot stage and other logistical elements for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The public outcry was immediate, and it didn't take long for Nashville mayor David Briley to change his mind. He said that he informed the NFL and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp that the trees will have to be removed intact and replanted elsewhere in the city.

In addition, Briley said, the city and the NFL agreed to plant 238 cherry trees not only in Riverfront Park, but also at fire halls, libraries, parks and in other area of the city.

That work started on Tuesday with the removal of three dead trees in the park. Workers also added water and nutrients to ten trees that will be uprooted and moved down the street.

Randal Lantz with Metro Parks told WSMV that said there's about a 50% chance of survival once those trees get moved.