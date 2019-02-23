KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Zoo Knoxville closed Saturday due to flooding in the west part of the zoo that was impacting power in that area.
All animals are safe and dry and not at risk, according to the zoo.
The zoo tweeted Saturday afternoon that it would also be closed on Sunday, Feb. 24.
"All our animals are our of harm’s way, however, and staying safe and dry indoors. We appreciate your understanding," the tweet said.
