KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Zoo Knoxville closed on Saturday due to flooding in the west part of the zoo that was impacting power and they are still working to get back open.

All animals are safe and dry and not at risk, according to the zoo.

There’s a transformer under several feet of water, impacting the electricity in the west part of the zoo, according to director of marketing and communications Tina Rolen.

“We’re bringing in some pumps in now. They should be in place by this afternoon to help remove the water," Zoo spokesperon Tina Rolen said on Tuesday. "We’re taking it hour by hour by to get things back to normal so we can reopen.”

She says no buildings have been flooded and they are using generators to care for the animals while the power is out. Zoo officials say animal care has not been impacted in any way.

But they miss their visitors!

The biggest impact on the zoo will be the lost revenue from being closed.

"We're the zoo! We want to be a good place for people to come and if we aren't open it becomes a problem for them and us actually," said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care.

The best way to help the zoo is by coming to visit when they are back open.

