KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Zoo Knoxville closed Saturday due to flooding in the west part of the zoo that was impacting power in that area and has not reopened yet.

All animals are safe and dry and not at risk, according to the zoo.

The zoo tweeted Monday that it would remain closed, and told 10News they would also be closed on Tuesday.

"All our animals are our of harm’s way, however, and staying safe and dry indoors. We appreciate your understanding," the tweet said.

There’s a transformer under water, impacting the electricity in the west part of the zoo, according to director of marketing and communications Tina Rolen.

“We’re bringing in some pumps in now. They should be in place by this afternoon to help remove the water," Rolen said. "We’re taking hour by hour by to get things back to normal so we can reopen.”

She says no buildings have been flooded and they are using generators to care for the animals while the power is out.

Rolen also added the animals seem to be very happy to be back in the sun after being cooped up for the weekend.

The zoo will be closed at a minimum of a day or two, according to Rolen.

