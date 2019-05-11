CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An emergency preparedness exercise will take place Nov. 6 at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant.

Federal, state and local agencies will join Tennessee Valley Authority personnel for a series of training drills and exercises required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

TVA's release stated the drills will involve hundreds of personnel will be working in several locations including areas near the plant and at the Join Information Center located in TVA's Chattanooga Complex.

The release also states residents may experience increased traffic in these areas.

You can see one of the inspections below as they prepare for the training.

Following the drill, there will be a public meeting to discuss results at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Athens, Tennessee.