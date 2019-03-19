More Tennesseans than ever before are buckling up for safety.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) said Tuesday that 90.9 percent of Tennesseans used their seat belts in 2018, up from 88.5 percent in 2017. It's the first time ever the state beat the national average of 90.1 percent.

“Tennessee is the 24th state to achieve 90 percent seat belt usage,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “We appreciate the substantial efforts made by the legislature, law enforcement, and local communities to reach this milestone. Moving forward, we will continue striving to achieve 100 percent.”

RELATED: Is your child's car seat installed correctly? The experts say probably not

The state conducted a seat belt survey to get those numbers, gathering data at 190 road-side locations across Tennessee. The researchers observed more than 27-thousand people in the front seats of all types of vehicles.

Some interesting observations--- women (94.8 percent) were more likely than men (88.3 percent) to buckle up, and people in pickup trucks were the least likely to wear a seat belt, at 84.24 percent.

The University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Center for Transportation Research conducted the observational survey.