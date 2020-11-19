Today, more than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to grow to more than 14 million.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The purpose of each campaign is to educate the public about the life-altering disease as well as provide ongoing support to caregivers.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. It’s a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for nearly 80% of dementia cases.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan designated November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. At the time, fewer than 2 million Americans had Alzheimer’s. Today, more than 5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to grow to more than 14 million.

Statistics show more than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. These caregivers provided an estimated 18 billion hours of care valued at nearly $244 billion.

Unfortunately, caregivers frequently report experiencing high levels of stress. That includes denial, anger, social withdrawal, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, irritability, and more. Health experts say caregivers should protect their mental health and manage stress properly.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following ways for caregivers to manage stress:

Know what community resources are available. Adult day programs, in-home assistance, visiting nurses and meal delivery are just some of the services that can help you manage daily tasks. Use our online Community Resource Finder or contact your local Alzheimer's Association® chapter for assistance in finding Alzheimer's care resources in your community. Use Alzheimer’s Navigator, our free online tool that helps evaluate your needs, identify action steps and connect with local programs and services.

