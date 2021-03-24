Hey Alexa! Give me the Knoxville news and weather | WBIR flash briefing now available on Amazon devices

You can now ask your Amazon device to give you a daily WBIR news and weather report. Coming soon to Google devices!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We know you are busy and don't always have time to watch the news or open an app you are trying to get out the door in the morning.

That's why WBIR will tell you the top local news of the day and the latest weather every weekday morning on Amazon assistants.

Want to stay up to date no matter where you are? Here's how it works.

Amazon Alexa

There are several different ways to get WBIR 10News' flash briefings every morning.

You can click here to find and enable WBIR's news and weather flash briefing.

You can also use your Alexa app. Just tap on the menu and navigate to Skills and Games. From there, you can search and select WBIR and tap "enable to use."

Another option if you have an Amazon Echo is to say, "Alexa, enable WBIR 10news flash briefing."

Once you've enabled it, you just have to say something like "Alexa, what's the Knoxville news" or "Alexa, play WBIR flash briefing."

Google's Your News Update

COMING SOON!

If you ask your Google assistant to "play the news" it will ask you to select the news sources you'd like to add. Just tell it to add WBIR, and you should get WBIR's daily updates from then on. Just to be sure, once it is set up, you can specify for Google to "Play WBIR 10News" and it should work!

After you update your news settings, "Your News Update will begin with a mix of short news stories chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there," Google said.

Now what?

After setting up your Amazon or Google assistant, simply ask your assistant, "What's the news?" and we'll tell you while you're getting ready to start a new day.