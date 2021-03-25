WBIR's Russell Biven moves on to next adventure

Russell has decided to take the next step in his professional career outside the television business. His last day with WBIR will be Friday, April 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For more than two decades, East Tennessee has tuned in to watch Russell Biven. He’s made us laugh out loud, cry in sympathy and amazed us with his quick wit on a daily basis. At the same time, we’ve all turned to him when our community falls on tough times or when severe weather hits.

Now it’s time to say goodbye.

“After a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I've decided to leave this wonderful place. As we know, there's a season for everything. While I'm sad to leave, I believe it is time,” said Russell.



Russell came to WBIR as a sports anchor in 1999, but soon took his love of storytelling and community involvement to a new challenge as he became the host of Live at Five at Four. A few years later, he accepted a dual anchor role at the station and started getting up early for 10News Today.

“Over the years, Russell has been a big part of the success of WBIR as a station leader and community leader across East Tennessee. His time as an anchor on the AM Show and ‘Live at Five at Four’ has been full of live roadshows, big event coverage, great stories, emotional interviews and so many memorable moments,” said WBIR General Manager David Hunt.

In addition, Russell has always been passionate about giving his time to help those less fortunate. His efforts over the years with Mission of Hope and the McNabb Center have raised significant funds and helped provide clothing, toys and holiday joy for children throughout our community.

“Perhaps his most endearing quality is how much he cares about the people he has worked with over the years. As a coach, mentor and incredible teammate to so many past and present, we are grateful for the indelible mark Russell has left on all of us and the station,” said Hunt.