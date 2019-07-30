KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday was a true test of faith for the Greene family.

When they learned their husband and father, Ronald Greene, was hurt in a fishing accident near Fort Loudon Dam, they couldn't believe it.

"My dad has been an avid outdoorsman my whole life," said Sabrina Greene-Rusk, Ronald's daughter. "He's actually fished this area quite a few times, he's actually fished around this dam. So we were completely, utterly shocked that there was even an incident."

The Greene family rushed from Clyde, N.C. to be by Ronald's side at UT Medical Center, where he was in critical condition and unresponsive.

"Last night they were telling us to prepare for the worst, to prepare for possibly even removing life support," Greene-Rusk said. "Just the shock of seeing him is what really got to me."

Greene and his friend James Rich were tossed from their boat into turbulent waters near Fort Loudon Dam, after their boat first stalled, then overturned Monday morning. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said falling water from a spill gate tipped the boat, sucking it, Greene and Rich, and the life jackets they were wearing under water.

Two fishermen, Bucky Motz and Steve Duncan, pulled them to safety, and on Tuesday, the Greenes got to meet them.

Motz and Duncan are guides with Fishing with Bo, and they saw the whole accident unfold.

"Not getting their motor started, it just pulled them in, got them up to the wall and sunk their boat," Duncan said.

Motz and Duncan are Coast Guard certified, and they said Greene and Rich were submerged for three to five minutes before they could get pulled to safety.

Rich was conscious, but Greene was not, and Duncan started chest compressions. Crews responded, and they were taken to hospitals.

"We don't want to be remembered as heroes, just fishing guides," Motz said.

Rich was treated at Fort Loudon Medical Center and released. The Greene family said Rich is a Vietnam veteran.

Family said Greene was unconscious until about 8 a.m. Tuesday, and in the afternoon he was able to breathe without a ventilator. They said he will remain in the intensive care unit for a bit as doctors monitor him for infection. They said he also had serious injuries to his arm.

"It looked like a cheese grater had taken his triceps off," Greene-Rusk said.

Greene is a grandfather of two and the pastor at Panther Creek Baptist Church in Clyde, N.C. They are thankful their prayers are being answered.

"From the bottom of our heart, we believe God placed them where they needed to be at the right time, that they had appropriate training. To the men, the fishing guides that saved him, we want to thank you," Greene-Rusk said.

She said her family would like to thank all the crews that responded as well.

In June 2018, the TWRA said Motz and Duncan also rescued other fishermen at the same spot at Ft. Loudoun Dam after their boat was pulled under by a spill gate.

