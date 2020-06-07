"We know it's the right thing to do" || Hamilton County mandates masks starting Friday

The county said they had urged people to wear masks for months, but compliance remained low -- prompting the decision to make it mandate as cases continue to rise.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County and the Chattanooga area are mandating people to wear face coverings in public starting Friday as it works to control a new spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced a county-wide mask mandate that goes into effect on Friday, July 10.

Coppinger said the mandate will expire on September 8. Much like Knox County's mandate, children 12 and under are not required to wear masks. Violating the health mandate would count as a Class C misdemeanor, which can carry a $50 fine. Mayor Coppinger said businesses could also be penalized for not enforcing the rule.

This comes as Hamilton County continues to see daily spikes in the number of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and more deaths recently.

Coppinger said the goal of the mandate is ultimately to keep people safe while allowing businesses to remain open -- saying the county cannot afford more widespread closures like in March and April.

"It's not a comfortable position to be in, but we know it's the right thing to do," he said. "Let's protect each other by wearing these face coverings and masks."

The mayor and public health leaders continued to urge wearing masks is one of the most effective means available to combat the spread of COVID-19, along with keeping at least 6 feet of distance, practicing good hygiene and hand washing, and limiting activities in public as much as possible to only those that are necessary.

Becky Barnes, the Hamilton County Health Department Administrator, explained the mandate came after contact tracing revealed thousands of people have potentially been exposed to the virus in recent weeks.

Hamilton County is currently monitoring 941 people locally who are actively positive with the virus. Currently, 55 people with the coronavirus are hospitalized and 17 of those in the ICU. A total of 35 people in the county lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications, with 29 having underlying medical issues noted in their medical records and six without any known issues. Two were children under 10, according Barnes.

Barnes said the virus has also been disproportionately impacting the Hispanic community, saying 10 people who identified as Hispanic died -- making up 29% of total deaths in county.

"There is a very real toll that is occurring within our community, but unfortunately until you have a personal connection with someone impacted by the virus, it's hard to fully understand the consequences," she said.

Over the past two weeks, she said the number of contacts with each positive case increased significantly. Barnes said much of the recent spread has been happening with people who were unknowingly exposed at large events such as graduations, weddings and at the workplace while not practicing social distancing measures.