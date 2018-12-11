SEVIER COUNTY — If there is anyone who knows what it is like to come face to face with destruction, it is the people of Sevier County.

"We all know what you are going through as we have been through this ourselves," said Deedra Tidwell, a Gatlinburg resident who survived the 2016 fire. "There is light at the end of the tunnel and the community will come together."

Two years ago, people fled the city of Gatlinburg as flames took over homes and claimed more than a dozen lives. Now they are sending messages of hope and survival to the people of California currently battling fires around the state.

"I know this seems like a rough time and it’s something that I went through here in the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016," said Blade Durbin, a Gatlinburg resident who lost nearly everything in the fires. "You have everyone here fighting for you."

Blade Durbin knows the feeling of losing everything far too well. He lost his home, pets and car in the fire. His family's horse survived.

"We lost a house and three dogs. We had a horse that somehow survived," said Durbin. "We found her in woods about a half a mile away."

The horse, named heaven, made it through the day most consider to be hell. A bright spot in an endless sea of burned memories.

"You kind of forget how easy you have it sometimes," said Durbin. "After going through something like that, you make sure and count your blessings twice."

From the people who have been through it, the future is much brighter when the smoke clears and the ash settles.

"We love you and are all praying for you," said Tidwell. "You will get through this."

© 2018 WBIR