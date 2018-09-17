Knoxville — City leaders will meet again on Tuesday to discuss the new designs for the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park project, a concept that envisions a park connecting downtown Knoxville to South Knoxville.

Related | Knoxville leaders make progress on Urban Wilderness Gateway redesign

The design team plans to bring new concepts to the table, and they're looking to hear from you.

The public meeting is the first day the group will share new designs for the project that were created after gathering public feedback through online surveys, group meetings, and a public input exhibition and block party held in June.

Related | Knoxville hosting block party Saturday to take input on $10 million investment in Urban Wilderness

This gateway project is a $10 million city investment, creating a linear park connection from downtown's Morningside Park to South Knoxville.

Related | Knoxville refines Urban Wilderness gateway plans

One of the changes city leaders were hoping to make was to create additional parking for the project. Leaders say the end results will help bring more businesses to South Knoxville.

Here's how you can join the conversation: the team will present the new designs Tuesday, Sept. 18, starting at 6 p.m. at the South Doyle Middle School Library.

Related | The Urban Wilderness is growing, and Knoxville wants your input

The city expects construction on the park to begin in spring of 2019, with first phase improvements to start by fall of 2019.

City leaders are hoping to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony by late 2020.

To learn more about the project, visit knoxvilletn.gov.

© 2018 WBIR