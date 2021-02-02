'We will rise' | Children and community leaders attend youth rally for change across Knoxville

For the third weekend straight, Felecia Outsey taught love to children in the community. She also organized a showcase so they could share their talents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the third weekend straight, community members led children in a rally for change in Danny Mayfield Park. They want to see a safer Knoxville for their children and for future generations.

Felecia Outsey believes they can help accomplish that by teaching love.

"In order for us to actually stop the cycle of violence, we must do our part in organizing, getting together and using the resources that we have," Outsey said. "We are empowered to come out here and to teach love to children."

On April 17, Outsey helped organize the first "Love is the Answer" community showcase in East Knoxville. Last weekend, she held one in South Knoxville.

On Saturday, the showcase came to Mechanicsville.

"If you teach love to children, they'll learn to observe, visualize and express," Outsey said. "We're out here celebrating the love that's in our community in the midst of all the violence that's been going on."

Caprice Young-Washington, 14, is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School. On Saturday, she performed a poem she wrote for the community.

"Every time something happens with my people, it just hits me deep," Young-Washington said. "I just felt like something has to be said. Somebody has to speak up. I will be the voice for those who don't have the voices do it."

Her poem touched on her frustrations, as well as her hopes for the future.

"We will all rise from what is happening right now," Young-Washington said. "This will all be over soon and if it's not, we will still rise."