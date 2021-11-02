'We'll continue his mission' | Family of Little Ponderosa Zoo owner will carry on his legacy

Corbin and Cade Cox said they were raised to know how to take over the family zoo, and they're ready to carry on their father's work after his passing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The family behind The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is working hard to fill the shoes of founder James Cox.

Cox, 61, passed away on Tuesday.

His sons Cade and Corbin are ready to take on their father's legacy. They said they've been training their entire lives to take over the family zoo.

"I've always known and he always told us, 'I'm never gonna be here forever, you're gonna have to watch this, you're gonna have to learn this," said Corbin Cox. "And we always did our best but yesterday when I heard the news, I couldn't believe it."

The brothers are in this for the long haul, and want to continue to expand the zoo and care for more animals.

"I genuinely found a job I love, and I can carry on something my dad loved to do, too," said Cade Cox.

James Cox impacted everyone who met him. Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said on Facebook, "Dear, dear James, I am in shock. I was not ready. You were larger than life. You made a difference. You will be greatly missed. You can rest now, my friend. We’ve got this until we meet again."

The Cox family said they had calls coming in from all over the world of people sharing their condolences. James' reach extended that far.

Family friend and zoo board member Regina Copeland said he didn't care for just animals, but people, and any creature who needed support the most.

"James was for the under dog," she said. "James was for the poor, he was for the hurt, the helpless. Whether you be an animal or whether you be a human, James wanted to take care."

His family is staying strong, and ready to keep going, because they know that's what James wanted.

"And I miss him and it still don't seem real but we're here and I'm going to continue on," said Corbin Cox. "I'm definitely gonna live through his name. His name's gonna be my drive to continue on what we do here and what he always wanted to do. That's what I want more than anything. I want to continue on what he's done."