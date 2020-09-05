Graduation looks different for the class of 2020.

But in an East Tennessee State University virtual commencement, Dolly Parton had some words of wisdom -- and it applies to students and non-students alike.

"I don't know about you, but I'm tired of bein' in the house!" Parton said at the start of the video. "And I'm really sorry that your special day of celebration has to be on video."

"But each of you have a lot to be grateful for and to be proud of. You've achieved that very important milestone in your life, and every one of you have a great future," she said.

RELATED: TN tourism head visits Sevier Co. to ensure visitors are welcomed safely

RELATED: When will Dollywood reopen after coronavirus pandemic?

The singer's next words don't just apply to East Tennessee students. They apply to anyone who's trying to help people and make the best of things.

"We're gonna be better than ever once we get this in our rear view mirror!" Parton said. "That's the thing about life, though -- you'll have great times and you'll also have some challenges. Just try to make the best out of it. Make it work. Work hard and help people, and everything else around you as best you can, and this all will take care of itself."

Watch the full video here: