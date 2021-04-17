"We're not giving up" | Families of gun violence victims call for justice and answers

Janaria Muhammad, 15, was shot and killed more than two months ago. The Knoxville Police Department said it has not arrested or charged any suspects yet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Janaria Muhammad's family took to the streets with posters of their favorite pictures, clothing showing her face and calls for justice.

It's been two months since the 15-year-old was shot and killed. But there are no arrests and no charges, the Knoxville Police Department said.

"We want justice for her," said C'iarra Woodruff, one of Janaria's sisters. "We just want her name to live on because she was full of life and energy and she was always full of smiles."

KPD said the investigation remains active and is 'continuing to progress,' but there are no updates to release publicly at this time. Dozens of people marched in Janaria's honor asking for answers on Saturday.

"There's so much that she didn't get to experience and there's still just so much that she did experience at her age," said her sister Sierra Pride. "I'm just thankful that she got to touch that many people."

Other families of gun violence victims attended Saturday's march too. Justin Taylor's older sister spoke during a ceremony at Dr. Walter Hardy Park.

"We should not be going through the things we're going through right now," she said. "These are just students. These are just kids trying to make better for themselves and their families."

Police said Justin Taylor was accidentally killed by a friend in late January.