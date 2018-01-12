Sofia Hamby is a senior at Central High School and she was selected to be a part of what's called the Joint Antarctic School Expedition. In just a few days she'll be on a plane headed South to experience hands on science activities, thanks the National Science Foundation.

"I'm going to Antarctica!" Sofia Hamby said.

Thanks to several essays, interviews and referrals she and only three other people are traveling thousands of miles from home to experience, what Sophia thinks, will be the best thing that ever happens to her.

"That is a little bit of a downside because this means I'm peaking in high school," Sofia said.

Far from her peak, Sophia said she'll never forget the phone call she received from the National Science Foundation.

"I got a phone call sometime after dinner, I think. I started crying and I couldn't believe it," Sophia said.

The call came from JASE, or the Joint Antarctic School Expedition

Now, Sophia's packing her bags.

"I have to take hiking boots and day stuff, but I had to send in my measurements for extreme cold weather gear,"she said.

She'll need that gear since she'll be there for two weeks.

"We're doing vegetation studies and studying glaciers and touring international science facilities," Sophia said.

So far from home any mother would be worried, but Sophia's mom knows how important this trip is.

"It's wonderful. I feel very, very proud," her mom, Claudia, said.

This was all made possible through a grant to the Institute of Arctic Studies at Dartmouth College.

the National Science Foundation supports two opportunities for U.S. high school students to travel to the polar regions and participate in hands-on science activities.

