Follow the pink lines! West Hills neighborhood becomes first new Dogwood Trail in 20+ years

One of the best parts of spring in Knoxville is nearly here, and this year there's more than 8 extra miles of dogwood trails to explore.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each spring for the past two decades, people in Knoxville have enjoyed trekking more than 85 miles of trails across 12 of Knoxville's neighborhoods while the dogwoods were in full bloom. This spring, there will be a 13th neighborhood adding more than 8 extra miles to that serene trek.

The West Hills neighborhood is becoming the first addition to the Dogwood Trails in more than 20 years. On Monday, the city of Knoxville began marking the trail with the iconic pink lines. The dogwood-viewing season will begin on April 1, and a special ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the new West Hills trail on March 24 at John Bynon Park from 4 to 6 p.m.

"While the West Hills Dogwood Trail was officially established in 2022, creating a Dogwood Trail requires years of preparation by homeowners and community organizers. Dogwood Arts recognizes the early efforts of the West Hills Garden Club and Beautification Committee, along with the foresight of original homeowners who planted dogwoods, maintained gorgeous yards, and nurtured blooming gardens throughout the 60+ years of West Hills’ history," Dogwood Arts said. "The West Hills Community Association has worked tirelessly to be recognized as an official Dogwood Trail since 2016 - following rigorous guidelines regarding community involvement and exceeding the expectations of the Dogwood Trails & Gardens Committee to make this dream a reality."

For 2022, Dogwood Arts named three neighborhoods from South Knoxville its featured trails. That includes Lakemoor Hills, Chapman Highway and Island Home.

There's no surer sign that spring is on its way than the pink lines being painted! @CityKnoxvilleTN painted the brand new #WestHills Dogwood Trail this afternoon 🌸 85+ miles of Trails will be painted "Dogwood Pink" before the season starts on April 1st! #DogwoodArts pic.twitter.com/hdS5Y0Kwcw — Dogwood Arts (@dogwoodarts) March 14, 2022