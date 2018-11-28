Old City Knoxville — A section of W. Jackson Avenue between S. Broadway and S. Gay Street will be closed from Nov. 28 to Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

KUB is working on the wastewater collection system in the area.

Officials say local traffic access will be maintained via S. Broadway. Alternate routes include W. Summit Hill Drive, S. Gay Street, Western Avenue and S. Broadway.

Flaggers and signs will be on site to assist with traffic control. Access to local businesses will be maintained, according to KUB.

Follow-up advisories will be issued as necessary. Some listed closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction, according to officials. Appropriate traffic control measures will be in place at each location to assist motorists traveling in these areas.

KUB asks drivers to use caution with crews in the area and to expect temporary delays.

