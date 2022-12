A spokesperson for the department said damage was limited to the chimney area over the fire box.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m.

The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and believe it was spread from the fire box.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

The department said damage was limited to the chimney area and no injuries were reported.

It was the second fire Rural Metro crews responded to just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.