Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in West Knox County Saturday

Rural Metro said they have seen around a 10% increase in the number of house fires reported in Knox County this year.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said Saturday that a house fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. in West Knox County.

They said the fire was on Woody Drive and when crews arrived, they said fire was visible through the window of a modular home. At first, crews said they thought a child may have still been inside but later said all people from the home were safe and accounted for by the time crews arrived.

They said the damage from the fire was contained to one room. According o a spokesperson, crews believe that the fire started when a child lit a candle.